A former whistleblower explains the dangers of Canada's feeble whistleblowing laws

By Ian Bron, Adjunct Professor, Law and Ethics, Carleton University
Canada has had whistleblowing laws since 2007, when the federal government’s Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act (PSDPA) came into force. All provinces have followed suit, most adopting modified versions of the PSDPA.

But there is no evidence that any of these laws work. A recent study by the International Bar Association’s legal policy and research unit ranked the PSDPA as one of the worst in the…The Conversation


