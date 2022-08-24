Conservatives and liberals are equally likely to fund local causes, but liberals are more apt to also donate to national and global groups – new research
By Gianluca Grimalda, Researcher of Experimental Economics, Kiel Institute for the World Economy
Nancy R. Buchan, Associate Professor of International Business, University of South Carolina
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.
The big idea
Conservatives were less generous overall than liberals during an experiment in which people could give some money to COVID-19 relief charities. Conservative participants also overwhelmingly preferred to use this opportunity to give to local charities rather than national ones, even if they expressed more nationalistic sentiments than liberals.
These are the main findings of a study we…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 24, 2022