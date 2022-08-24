Tolerance.ca
Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal

By Emily Zarka, Instructor in English , Arizona State University
The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising.

Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


