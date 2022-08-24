Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Free movement in West Africa: the culture of mobility still matters despite challenges

By Franzisca Zanker, Senior research fellow, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
Amanda Bisong, PhD candidate, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Leonie Jegen, Researcher, University of Freiburg
For the last 40 years countries in West Africa have tried to meet their commitment to letting people move more freely between them. This has been driven by the regional body, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Launched in 1975 it has 15 member states and its founding treaty foresees the long-term establishment of a free movement zone for goods, capital and people.

ECOWAS is widely considered the most integrated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


