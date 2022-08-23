Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nearly 6 months on, flood victims are still waiting to be housed. This is what Australia must do to be ready for the next disaster

By Mark Maund, WSP Team Lead Regional NSW & ACT / Adjunct Senior Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Kim Maund, Deputy Head of School, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Thayaparan Gajendran, Associate Professor, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Share this article
The long delays in housing displaced flood victims point to the need to develop a permanent reserve of temporary housing to be available wherever and whenever disaster strikes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amid popular opposition, is the UN's peacekeeping mission in Mali doomed?
~ Tiredness can change how generous you are – new research
~ A new US data privacy bill aims to give you more control over information collected about you – and make businesses change how they handle data
~ Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission: Focusing on alleged political interference shields the RCMP's conduct
~ Hostile hospitality? Survey finds decent work conditions still missing from too many menus
~ Indigenous people pay taxes: Demythologizing the Indian Act tax exemption
~ Look up this spring – you might see little ravens build soft, cosy nests from your garden trees
~ Taking the pill may change your behaviour – but exactly how is still uncertain
~ Parents and screen time: are you a 'contract maker' or an 'access denier' with your child?
~ Bluey was edited for American viewers – but global audiences deserve to see all of us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter