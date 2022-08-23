Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sulfuric acid: the next resource crisis that could stifle green tech and threaten food security

By Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Simon Day, Senior Research Associate, Institute for Risk & Disaster Reduction, UCL
Without sulfur in the form of sulfuric acid, industries would struggle to produce the phosphorus fertilisers that raise farm yields or extract the essential metals used in everything from solar panels to electric car batteries.

Yet a problem looms, which has gone largely unnoticed. More than 80% of the global sulfur supply…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


