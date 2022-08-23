Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘war on drugs’ probe faces a setback as the Philippines refuses to rejoin the ICC

By Mong Palatino
"Marcos' premise is incorrect - there is no genuine investigation in the Philippines into the government policy or pattern of activities that has led to crimes against humanity."


© Global Voices


