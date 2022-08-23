Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pessaries are still a taboo topic – but these ancient devices help many women

By Anna Rosamilia, Adjunct associate professor and urogynaecology & pelvic reconstructive surgery, Head Pelvic Floor Unit at Monash Health, Monash University
Mugdha Kulkarni, Consultant Urogynaecologist, Pelvic Floor Unit, Monash Health
They are rarely talked about but vaginal pessaries can give women freedom and security if they have prolapse or urinary incontinence.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


