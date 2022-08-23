Pessaries are still a taboo topic – but these ancient devices help many women
By Anna Rosamilia, Adjunct associate professor and urogynaecology & pelvic reconstructive surgery, Head Pelvic Floor Unit at Monash Health, Monash University
Mugdha Kulkarni, Consultant Urogynaecologist, Pelvic Floor Unit, Monash Health
They are rarely talked about but vaginal pessaries can give women freedom and security if they have prolapse or urinary incontinence.
