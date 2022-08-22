Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Resolve poll since election has huge Labor lead, and Labor also has massive lead in Victoria

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist), The Conversation
Share this article
In the wake of Scott Morrison’s “secret ministries” scandal, the prime minister and the ALP have enjoyed a huge boost in support.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine's war has shattered some friendships and family ties – but 'care ethics' have strengthened other relationships
~ 'You get burnt together, you get wet together, you dance together': how festivals transform lives – and landscapes
~ Cruise ships are coming back to NZ waters – should we really be welcoming them?
~ Revelations from 17-million-year-old ape teeth could lead to new insights on early human evolution
~ Australians are tired of lies in political advertising. Here's how it can be fixed
~ Les Murray said his autism shaped his poetry – his late poems offer insights into his creative process
~ General practices are struggling. Here are 5 lessons from overseas to reform the funding system
~ What happens if I can't pay my mortgage and what are my options?
~ Noise pollution is hurting animals – and we don't even know how much
~ No longer freezing: Working from home can make workplaces more comfortable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter