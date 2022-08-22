Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore to Decriminalize Gay Sex

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators attend the annual "Pink Dot" event in a public show of support for the LGBT community at Hong Lim Park in Singapore on June 18, 2022. © 2022 ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday during a televised National Day Rally speech that his government would repeal the law that makes adult consensual sex between men a criminal offense. Section 377A of the criminal code, a relic of British colonialism introduced in 1938, is discriminatory and inconsistent with rights to nondiscrimination, privacy, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Noise pollution is hurting animals – and we don't even know how much
~ No longer freezing: Working from home can make workplaces more comfortable
~ 5 unsung films that dramatize America's rich labor history
~ 'Digilantism,' 'hackbacks' and mutual aid are used by online activists to fight trolls
~ There is an urgent need to prevent the lifelong damage caused by adverse childhood experiences
~ Undertones: Anti-war activity is not over in Russia, says Russian researcher
~ Serena Williams: why many female athletes feel pressure to retire after becoming mothers
~ Ancient frogs in mass grave died from too much sex – new research
~ The world is getting exponentially more complex – here's how we navigate it
~ Workplace romance: four questions to ask yourself before dating someone from the office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter