Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to tell if someone is an expert, or just confident – from an actual expert

By Thora Tenbrink, Professor of Linguistics, Bangor University
Have you ever listened to a talk by somebody who came across as an expert, only to find that they had no clue after all? Or perhaps you’ve been annoyed by a colleague who explains the obvious in a condescending way. The way expertise is expressed is very similar to how confidence is expressed. And despite the trope of mansplaining, this happens independent of gender, although communicative styles…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


