Human Rights Observatory

Uganda's efforts to address vitamin A deficiency miss the mark

By HyeJin Lee, Assistant Professor, Konkuk University
Vitamin A deficiency is the leading cause of preventable childhood blindness. It also increases the risk of death from common childhood illnesses such as diarrhoea. There are several ways to fight this public health threat: giving children vitamin A supplements; promoting more diverse diets; fortifying food; and bio-fortifying crops. Nutrition campaigns can go with these efforts.

A number of countries are implementing these measures. But there’s a lack of adequately updated data on vitamin A…The Conversation


