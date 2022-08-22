Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slavery and war are tightly connected – but we had no idea just how much until we crunched the data

By Monti Datta, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond
Angharad Smith, Modern Slavery Programme Officer, United Nations University
Kevin Bales, Prof. of Contemporary Slavery, Research Director - The Rights Lab, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Some 40 million people are enslaved around the world today, though estimates vary. Modern slavery takes many different forms, including child soldiers, sex trafficking and forced labor, and no country is immune. From cases of family controlled sex trafficking in the United States to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cost of living crisis: the UK needs to raise taxes not cut them – here's why
~ Serena Williams: why many female athletes feel pressure to retire after becoming a mother
~ Dog owners take more risks, cat owners are more cautious – new research examines how people conform to their pets' stereotypical traits
~ Cell towers have come to symbolize our deep collective anxieties
~ Two surprising reasons behind the obesity epidemic: Too much salt, not enough water
~ What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time
~ Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
~ Advanced Placement courses could clash with laws that target critical race theory
~ South Korea: Drop charges against first conscientious objector to refuse alternative service
~ The Conversation goes deeper, here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter