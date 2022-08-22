Like Grand Designs but naughty: Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room brings kink and sex positivity into the mainstream
By Andrea Waling, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow in Sex & Sexuality, La Trobe University
Jacinthe Flore, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Kiran Pienaar, Senior Lecturer, Sociology, Deakin University
How to Build a Sex Room on Netflix follows interior designer Melanie Rose as she uncovers her clients’ sex lives and designs personalised sex rooms based on their desires and needs.
The show focuses on regular people from the suburbs looking to explore their sex lives and the clients include single people, queer and straight couples, and a polyamorous family of seven. It combines the popular reality television genre…
