Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is witnessing more thunderstorms than ever before

By Gregory Kopp, Professor of Civil Engineering & ImpactWX Chair of Severe Storms Engineering, Western University
David Sills, Executive Director - Northern Tornadoes Project, Western University
Julian Brimelow, Executive Director Northern Hail Project, Western University
Share this article
Are severe and extreme weather events on the rise? And does this have anything to do with manmade climate change? The simple answer is: it’s complicated.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A professor in India lost her job over a bikini photo on Instagram. What does this say about misogyny?
~ If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority
~ The Big Four oilsands companies' influence threatens Alberta democracy, argues political scientist
~ Barnaby Joyce says he feared retribution if he crossed Morrison over resources power grab
~ Idi Amin's 'economic war' victimised Uganda's Africans and Asians alike
~ Nigeria wants to ban motorcycle sales to dent terror attacks. Why it won't work
~ South Africa's nuclear sector has failed its test: the Koeberg nuclear plant life extension
~ Alarm bells as Somalia's new president sours relationship with Ethiopia
~ Nigerians feel the pinch as food prices continue to spiral. There aren't easy solutions
~ México: Avances en la investigación sobre la desaparición de los 43 estudiantes de Ayotzinapa renueva esperanza de verdad y justicia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter