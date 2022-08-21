Tolerance.ca
Idi Amin's 'economic war' victimised Uganda's Africans and Asians alike

By Derek R. Peterson, Professor of History and African Studies, University of Michigan
Fifty years ago – in early August 1972 – President Idi Amin summarily decreed the expulsion of Uganda’s “Asian” (that is, Indian and Pakistani) community. Over 50,000 people were given a scant three months to tie up their affairs and leave the country. There was a scramble to secure new homes for people rendered stateless by the Amin decree. For months, European and American media carried reports that dramatised the human misery of Uganda’s Asians.

All the attention paid to the plight of the Asian community has made…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


