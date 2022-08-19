Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

College students are increasingly identifying beyond 'she' and 'he'

By Genny Beemyn, Director, Stonewall Center, UMass Amherst
An analysis of college applications reveals that 3% of US students use pronouns other than the traditional “he” or “she” binary.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


