Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ We must question colonialism in legal discourse, says Colombian lawyer
~ Sandcastle engineering – a geotechnical engineer explains how water, air and sand create solid structures
~ With 'bravery' as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war
~ College students are increasingly identifying beyond 'she' and 'he'
~ We praise people as ‘Good Samaritans,’ but there’s a complex history behind the phrase
~ What is listeria? A microbiologist explains the bacterium behind recent deadly food poisoning outbreaks
~ Biyi Bandele, a serial storyteller who elevated Nigerian culture
~ The African Union has had a shaky two decades but problems can be solved
~ Sewage alerts: the long history of using maps to hold water companies to account
~ Alzheimer's theory undermined by accusations of manipulated data – but does not bring dementia research to its knees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS