Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Woman Sentenced to 34 Years for Tweets

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Salma Al-Shehab. © 2022 Democracy Now (Beirut) – A Saudi appeals court in early August 2022 dramatically increased the prison sentence of a Saudi doctoral student from 6 years to 34 years based solely on her Twitter activity, Human Rights Watch said today. The sentence is believed to be the longest ever imposed on a Saudi woman for her peaceful online expression. In late 2021, the Special Criminal Court, the country’s counterterrorism tribunal, sentenced Salma al-Shehab to six years in prison for her tweets. She appealed the sentence contending that she did not know…


© Human Rights Watch -


