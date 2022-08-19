Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's ‘Super Apps’: will they be another waste of state budget?

By Ika Karlina Idris, Associate Professor, Monash University
Dyah Pitaloka, Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media Studies Monash University Malaysia, Monash University
Share this article
The new Super Apps should not only provide to submit complaints. They also come up with interactive spaces for the public to be involved in designing and supervising government policy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Woman Sentenced to 34 Years for Tweets
~ Why you should have more sympathy for seagulls – and how to stop them stealing your chips
~ How African countries coordinated the response to COVID-19: lessons for public health
~ UK strikes: how industrial action at a major port could disrupt supplies of clothing, cars and canned food
~ More than 40% of elite sport coaches we surveyed suffered mental ill-health. They need our support, not stigma
~ Big new incentives for clean energy aren't enough – the Inflation Reduction Act was just the first step, now the hard work begins
~ VIDEO: Morrison, Hurley and all those ministries
~ After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning
~ Inflationary psychology could make things worse, but for now it's in check
~ Summer colds: this may explain why so many have suffered them this year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter