Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than 40% of elite sport coaches we surveyed suffered mental ill-health. They need our support, not stigma

By Vita Pilkington, Research Assistant, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Courtney Walton, McKenzie Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Mental Health in Elite Sports, The University of Melbourne
Some high-profile athletes have gone public with their mental health struggles. But it’s rare we hear from coaches. That needs to change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


