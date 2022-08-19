Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning

By Alice Gorman, Associate Professor in Archaeology and Space Studies, Flinders University
Share this article
In the void of interstellar space, the most distant emissary of humankind carries a message that will last for billions of years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Morrison, Hurley and all those ministries
~ Inflationary psychology could make things worse, but for now it's in check
~ Summer colds: this may explain why so many have suffered them this year
~ From tough love to interventions, what works when a loved one is struggling with addiction?
~ Indonesia's COVID-19 recovery plan relies on dirty energy, making it harder to hit environmental targets
~ Astronomers have detected one of the biggest black hole jets in the sky
~ Australian conservatism succumbs to the same radical tendency as like-minded parties abroad
~ 'We've all done the right things': in Under Cover, older women tell their stories of becoming homeless
~ Filthy habits: medieval monks were more likely to have worms than ordinary people
~ Outer space is not the "Wild West": There are clear rules for peace and war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter