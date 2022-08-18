Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Outer space is not the "Wild West": There are clear rules for peace and war

By Kuan-Wei Chen, Executive Director, Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, McGill University
Bayar Goswami, Arsenault Doctoral Fellow at the Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
Ram S. Jakhu, Full Professor, Former Director, Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
Steven Freeland, Emeritus Professor of International Law, Western Sydney University
A new publication clarifies how existing legal frameworks apply to space exploration and development. The McGill Manual also highlights the catastrophic implications of conflict in space.The Conversation


