Colonial ideas have kept NZ and Australia in a rut of policy failure. We need policy by Indigenous people, for the people
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
When public services don’t work for Indigenous peoples, it’s more than just a case of policy failure. As long as colonial assumptions are embedded in the system, there can never be real progress.
- Thursday, August 18, 2022