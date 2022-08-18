Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Health Agency Undermines Equity in Covid-19 Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The offices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, April 19, 2022. © AP Photo/Ron Harris, File The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has rolled out new Covid-19 guidelines that undermine the right to health in the United States and send a worrying signal that a leading health authority will no longer consider protecting marginalized groups from illness and death. The new CDC policy removes its “test to stay” recommendation for schools – which protects students during in-person learning – and weakens its masking, isolation,…


Human Rights Watch


