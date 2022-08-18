Mosquito species from Asia poses growing risk to Africa's anti-malaria efforts
By Shüné Oliver, Medical scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Jaishree Raman, Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
The spread of this urban malaria vector species threatens the gains made against malaria and the achievement of malaria elimination.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 18, 2022