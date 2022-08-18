Mosquitoes: there's malaria, plus 5 other diseases they pass on to humans
By Jaishree Raman, Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Shüné Oliver, Medical scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Most people instantly associate mosquitoes with malaria. But these tiny flying insects can transmit a number of other diseases too.
Viruses transmitted by insects like mosquitoes are called arthropod-borne or arboviruses. Like malaria, these viruses are transmitted to vertebrate hosts through the bite of a female mosquito when she takes a blood meal to assist with her egg development. Most vertebrate hosts…
© The Conversation
