Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Constant fear of eviction: how poor people experience life in Somaliland's growing cities

By Jutta Bakonyi, Professor in Development and Conflict, Durham University
Mustafe Ibrahim Abdi, Senior Quantitative Researcher, University of Hargeisa
Nasir M. Ali, Lecturer of Political Science and International Relations, University of Hargeisa
Many cities in Somaliland are growing rapidly. Climate change-induced displacement, insecurity, and population growth accelerate urbanisation. Yet, many urban residents live in dire poverty, lack adequate shelter, and have only limited access to basic infrastructures and services.

Two recent research projects focused on experiences of urbanisation from the perspective of people living at the urban margins. One explored displacement and security while the other looked at infrastructure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


