Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African reedman Linda Sikhakhane's new album is a revelation

By Gwen Ansell, Associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
People were listening to (Duke Ellington and Count Basie) at home because we felt this is our music and these are our black heroes. The attraction … was that the rhythms were more like our mbaqanga.

So saidThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


