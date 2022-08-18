Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana has developed a maritime policy. Here is what it means

By George Kobina vanDyck, Dean of Maritime Studies, Regional Maritime University
Francois Vreÿ, Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Ghana has an abundance of marine resources. They include fisheries, hydrocarbon reserves, inland waterways and ports that are located along important international shipping lanes. These present the country with a wide range of opportunities for ensuring food security, bridging income inequalities, attracting foreign direct investment, increasing domestic productivity, and enhancing trading conditions.

This underscores the imperative to harness and safeguard them wisely.

About 7.5…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mosquito species from Asia poses growing risk to Africa's anti-malaria efforts
~ Mosquitoes: there's malaria, plus 5 other diseases they pass on to humans
~ Constant fear of eviction: how poor people experience life in Somaliland's growing cities
~ South African reedman Linda Sikhakhane's new album is a revelation
~ We studied how COVID affects mental health and brain disorders up to two years after infection – here's what we found
~ Beyond GDP: changing how we measure progress is key to tackling a world in crisis – three leading experts
~ Would Kenyan women's rights be safe under William Ruto? Why they might not be
~ Brazil: how populist politicians use religion to help them win
~ Facial recognition: UK plans to monitor migrant offenders are unethical – and they won't work
~ What Netflix documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet gets right (and wrong) about 'revenge porn'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter