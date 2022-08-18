Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Facial recognition: UK plans to monitor migrant offenders are unethical – and they won't work

By Namrata Primlani, Doctoral Researcher, Northumbria University, Newcastle
One afternoon in our lab, my colleague and I were testing our new prototype for a facial recognition software on a laptop. The software used a video camera to scan our faces and guess our age and gender. It correctly guessed my age but when my colleague, who was from Africa, tried it out, the camera didn’t detect a face at all. We tried turning on lights in the room, adjusted her seating and background, but the system still struggled to detect her face.

After many failed attempts, the software finally detected her face – but got her age wrong and gave the wrong gender.

Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


