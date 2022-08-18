Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam Adopts Global LGBT Health Standard

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A cyclist holds up a poster reading in Vietnamese, "Shine your true colors," ahead of a bike rally in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 24, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Hau Dinh (Bangkok) – Vietnam’s Health Ministry officially confirmed on August 3, 2022, that same-sex attraction and being transgender are not mental health conditions, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision brings Vietnam’s health policy in line with global health and human rights standards. Vietnam’s new directive states that “the American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization (WHO) have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Saudi Arabia: Quash 34-year prison sentence for student Salma al-Shehab
~ Climate change threatens Indigenous farming and cultures in the Brazilian Amazon
~ A-levels: A grades are up compared to pre-pandemic results
~ How gay rodeos upend assumptions about life in rural America
~ Fake research can be harmful to your health – a new study offers a tool for rooting it out
~ A dog has caught monkeypox from one of its owners, highlighting risk of the virus infecting pets and wild animals
~ Ukrainian people are resisting the centuries-old force of Russian imperialism - Ukraine war at 6 months
~ Conditions in prisons during heat waves pose deadly threats to incarcerated people and prison staff
~ Grattan on Friday: The Scott Morrison horror show has a way to run yet
~ Poland's warm welcome to about 2 million Ukrainian refugees draws global praise, but it might not be sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter