Human Rights Observatory

Climate change threatens Indigenous farming and cultures in the Brazilian Amazon

By Agencia Publica
These changes jeopardize the food and ways of life of the Indigenous peoples who cultivate crops following traditional farming practices in the region of São Gabriel in Brazil's northwest Amazonas state


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


