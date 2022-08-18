Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How gay rodeos upend assumptions about life in rural America

By Rebecca Scofield, Associate Professor of History; Chair of the Department of History, University of Idaho
Elyssa Ford, Associate Professor of History, Northwest Missouri State University
Young queer people growing up in rural areas don’t necessarily need to flee their communities to find safety and acceptance.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


