Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conditions in prisons during heat waves pose deadly threats to incarcerated people and prison staff

By J. Carlee Purdum, Research Assistant Professor, Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, Texas A&M University
Share this article
A survey conducted in Texas state prisons finds that many lack basic resources like cold water, ice and air conditioning to help incarcerated people and staff keep cool during heat waves.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change threatens Indigenous farming and cultures in the Brazilian Amazon
~ A-levels: A grades are up compared to pre-pandemic results
~ How gay rodeos upend assumptions about life in rural America
~ Fake research can be harmful to your health – a new study offers a tool for rooting it out
~ A dog has caught monkeypox from one of its owners, highlighting risk of the virus infecting pets and wild animals
~ Ukrainian people are resisting the centuries-old force of Russian imperialism - Ukraine war at 6 months
~ Grattan on Friday: The Scott Morrison horror show has a way to run yet
~ Poland's warm welcome to about 2 million Ukrainian refugees draws global praise, but it might not be sustainable
~ Equatorial Guinea: ‘Cleaning Operation’ tramples on human rights, not crime
~ Yemen: Government must stop prosecution and harassment of journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter