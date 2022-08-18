Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland's warm welcome to about 2 million Ukrainian refugees draws global praise, but it might not be sustainable

By Patrice McMahon, Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Share this article
A scholar of humanitarianism sums up what she saw on the ground during a five-week research trip to Poznań, Lublin, Warsaw, Krakow and several smaller cities along the Poland-Ukraine border.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change threatens Indigenous farming and cultures in the Brazilian Amazon
~ A-levels: A grades are up compared to pre-pandemic results
~ How gay rodeos upend assumptions about life in rural America
~ Fake research can be harmful to your health – a new study offers a tool for rooting it out
~ A dog has caught monkeypox from one of its owners, highlighting risk of the virus infecting pets and wild animals
~ Ukrainian people are resisting the centuries-old force of Russian imperialism - Ukraine war at 6 months
~ Conditions in prisons during heat waves pose deadly threats to incarcerated people and prison staff
~ Grattan on Friday: The Scott Morrison horror show has a way to run yet
~ Equatorial Guinea: ‘Cleaning Operation’ tramples on human rights, not crime
~ Yemen: Government must stop prosecution and harassment of journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter