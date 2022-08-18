Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Yemen: Government must stop prosecution and harassment of journalists

By Amnesty International
The internationally recognized government (IRG) of Yemen must end its harassment and prosecution of journalists in areas under its control, including in Taiz and Hadramout governorates, Amnesty International said today. Judicial authorities have over the past seven months prosecuted at least three journalists for publishing content that was critical of officials and public institutions.


© Amnesty International -


