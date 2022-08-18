Tolerance.ca
After US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit, fake news flooded Taiwan's social media

By Global Voices East Asia
The fake news circulated in Taiwan days surrounding Pelosi's visit mainly aimed at insulting Pelosi, showing off China's military power in the drills, belittling Taiwan's status.


