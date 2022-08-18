Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Behind the split of the Anglican church in Australia over gay marriage

By Renae Barker, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
A schism over gay marriage has led to a split in the Anglican church in Australia. Will it affect the church’s future?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit, fake news flooded Taiwan's social media
~ How the pandemic lockdown in South Africa affected mental health
~ South Africa's foreign policy: new paper sets the scene, but falls short on specifics
~ Equatorial Guinea: ‘Cleaning Operation’ tramples on human rights, not crime
~ 'I've never actually met them': what will motivate landlords to fix cold and costly homes for renters?
~ Hidden gems: Translators and interpreters in Australia play a critical if seldom seen role
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Crossbencher Helen Haines on Morrison and integrity
~ Mapping inequality in Dutch colonial-era Indonesia
~ South Sudan: Use Peace Deal Extension for Reforms
~ Heavy Rains Pelt New Zealand, Forcing Hundreds to Evacuate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter