Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Equatorial Guinea: ‘Cleaning Operation’ tramples on human rights, not crime

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Equatorial Guinean authorities must immediately stop arbitrarily and indiscriminately arresting young men in their fight against gang crime, said Amnesty International today after documenting numerous testimonies related to these arrests. In response to an alleged increase in crime by youth gangs, especially a group known as the “8 Machetes”, Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teodoro […] The post Equatorial Guinea: ‘Cleaning Operation’ tramples on human rights, not crime appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ After US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit, fake news flooded Taiwan's social media
~ How the pandemic lockdown in South Africa affected mental health
~ Behind the split of the Anglican church in Australia over gay marriage
~ South Africa's foreign policy: new paper sets the scene, but falls short on specifics
~ 'I've never actually met them': what will motivate landlords to fix cold and costly homes for renters?
~ Hidden gems: Translators and interpreters in Australia play a critical if seldom seen role
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Crossbencher Helen Haines on Morrison and integrity
~ Mapping inequality in Dutch colonial-era Indonesia
~ South Sudan: Use Peace Deal Extension for Reforms
~ Heavy Rains Pelt New Zealand, Forcing Hundreds to Evacuate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter