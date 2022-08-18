Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'I've never actually met them': what will motivate landlords to fix cold and costly homes for renters?

By Michaela Lang, Postdoctoral Researcher, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Rob Raven, Professor and Deputy Director (Research), Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Ruth Lane, Associate Professor in Human Geography, Monash University
Tenants are rarely allowed to make permanent changes to a house. And many landlords know little about the conditions tenants endure, but most who do retrofit homes do it to improve renters’ comfort.The Conversation


