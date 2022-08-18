Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mapping inequality in Dutch colonial-era Indonesia

By Pim de Zwart, Assistant Professor, Wageningen University
Share this article
Economic inequality during the Dutch East Indies era varied radically, depending on where you look. What made the income distribution different from one region to another?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'I've never actually met them': what will motivate landlords to fix cold and costly homes for renters?
~ Hidden gems: Translators and interpreters in Australia play a critical if seldom seen role
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Crossbencher Helen Haines on Morrison and integrity
~ South Sudan: Use Peace Deal Extension for Reforms
~ Heavy Rains Pelt New Zealand, Forcing Hundreds to Evacuate
~ Warming oceans may force New Zealand's sperm and blue whales to shift to cooler southern waters
~ We asked children how they experienced poverty. Here are 6 changes needed now
~ Australia may be heading for emissions trading between big polluters
~ A voice from the islands: Grenada’s environment minister appointed UN climate change chief
~ An autism minister may boost support and coordination. But governments that follow South Australia's lead should be cautious
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter