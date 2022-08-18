Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Use Peace Deal Extension for Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – South Sudanese leaders should address chronic insecurity, rights abuses, and the worsening humanitarian situation during the country’s extended transition period, Human Rights Watch said today. Regional and international partners should enhance pressure and leverage to ensure that institutional reforms are completed, the rule of law is restored, and that there is significant progress on protecting human rights. On August 4, 2022, parties to the September 2018 peace deal agreed to extend it for another 24 months starting in February 2023, when the original deal is expected to expire.…


© Human Rights Watch


