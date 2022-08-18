Tolerance.ca
Australia may be heading for emissions trading between big polluters

By Ian A. MacKenzie, Associate Professor in Economics, The University of Queensland
Right now, the safeguard mechanism meant to reduce emissions is not fit for purpose. Labor is exploring ways to fix it - and create a proper pollution market.The Conversation


