Warming oceans may force New Zealand's sperm and blue whales to shift to cooler southern waters
By Frédérik Saltré, Research Fellow in Ecology for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Karen A Stockin, Professor - Marine Ecology / Rutherford Discovery Fellow, Massey University
Katharina J. Peters, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Canterbury
Sperm whales support ecotourism in Kaikōura and blue whales come to feed off the New Zealand coast – but both may become a rare sight as ocean temperatures continue to rise.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 18, 2022