Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A voice from the islands: Grenada’s environment minister appointed UN climate change chief

By Emma Lewis
Share this article
Commentators made it clear that Simon Stiell would have plenty of work on his plate, suggesting that there are specific, daunting and complex issues to be addressed.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Warming oceans may force New Zealand's sperm and blue whales to shift to cooler southern waters
~ We asked children how they experienced poverty. Here are 6 changes needed now
~ Australia may be heading for emissions trading between big polluters
~ An autism minister may boost support and coordination. But governments that follow South Australia's lead should be cautious
~ Ancient megalodon super-predators could swallow a great white shark whole, new model reveals
~ Lying down, sitting, leaning over? What science says about the best way to take your medicine
~ What good is a new national cultural policy without history?
~ A new national cultural policy is an opportunity for a radical rethinking of the importance of culture in Australia
~ Morrison's multiple portfolios: why the law has nothing to do with it
~ Having ‘good’ posture doesn't prevent back pain, and 'bad' posture doesn't cause it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter