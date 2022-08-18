An autism minister may boost support and coordination. But governments that follow South Australia's lead should be cautious
By Samra Alispahic, PhD, Western Sydney University
Andrew Whitehouse, Bennett Chair of Autism, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Appointing an assistant minister for autism signals the neurodevelopmental condition is a priority – but a focus on it shouldn’t come at the expense of other conditions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022