Having ‘good’ posture doesn't prevent back pain, and 'bad' posture doesn't cause it
By Peter O'Sullivan, Professor of Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, Curtin University
Leon Straker, Professor of Physiotherapy, Curtin University
Nic Saraceni, Lecturer, Curtin University
We’ve all been told our whole lives we need ‘good’ posture: sit up straight, stand straight with shoulders back, and lift by bending the knees. It turns out there’s really no evidence for that advice.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022