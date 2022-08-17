Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War, peace and security: The pandemic's impact on women and girls in Nepal and Sri Lanka

By Luna K.C., Postdoctoral Researcher, Research Network on Women, Peace and Security, McGill University
Crystal Whetstone, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Sam Houston State University
Share this article
The impacts of COVID-19 must be incorporated into women, peace and security planning in order to improve the lives of women and girls in postwar countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What could we do to cool the Arctic, specifically?
~ What's the point of parliamentary committees probing entities like Rogers and Hockey Canada?
~ What the declining caribou populations — and total hunting ban — mean for Inuit communities in Labrador
~ Before paying a ransom, hacked companies should consider their ethics and values
~ Mystery crater potentially caused by relative of dinosaur-killing asteroid
~ Why letting Medicare negotiate drug prices won't be the game-changer for health care Democrats hope it will be
~ Turkey/Syria: Civilians at Risk in Northern Syria
~ In Brazil and India we are seeing an increase in tensions between platforms and states
~ What is a fatwa? A religious studies professor explains
~ Why it's not safe to shower during a thunderstorm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter