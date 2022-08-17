Tolerance.ca
Salman Rushdie: where to start with this pioneering and controversial author

By Ananya Jahanara Kabir, Professor of English Literature, King's College London
On the eve of India’s 75th anniversary of independence (August 15), the 75-year-old Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times on stage in New York. Thankfully, the author survived the attack. But you might be wondering how a writer came to be the target of such violence.

If you’re only getting to know Rushdie as a result of this incident, you’re about to discover how his work has changed literature, inspired generations of writers and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


